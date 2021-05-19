HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Cuts Shopify Deal JB Hi Fi & Bing Lee Set To Benefit

Google Cuts Shopify Deal JB Hi Fi & Bing Lee Set To Benefit

By | 19 May 2021

Shopify online retailers in Australia which include the likes of JB Hi Fi and Bing Lee are set to benefit after it was revealed that Alphabet the owners of Google are now working with Shopify to let merchants sell across the search giant’s properties and beef up its e-commerce business.

Revealed at Google’s I/O software developer conference, the announcement saw Shopify shares climb more than 5%.

JB Hi Fi is one of Australia’s most successful web sites that also runs the Syndigo content engine across both their JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys web sites.

This engine which is used by 80% of major retailers in the USA as well as Amon is used extensively by major Shopify retails to deliver information marketing inside a retail SKU.

On the JB Hi Fi site brands such as Apple (Beats), Dell, Nespresso and the likes of D Link are using the Syndigo engine to deliver content in Australia.

Google said Shopify’s 1.7 million merchants can more easily list items where Google sells — its Shopping site, as well as other properties such as Maps and YouTube.

“With just a few clicks, these retailers can sign up to appear across Google’s 1 billion shopping journeys each day,” said Bill Ready, Google’s president of commerce.

Re3cently Google eliminated fees for retailers on its shopping service as a way to lure merchants from bigger rival Amazon.com.

The company has since seen an 80% jump in merchants, a “vast majority” of whom are small businesses, Ready said.

Last night Google also introduced more features like online shopping carts in Chrome and merchant loyalty programs linked directly in Google accounts.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
German Antitrust Office Puts Amazon In Crosshairs
Amazon To Make $9 Billion Offer For MGM
Amazon Offers $200,000 Grant Packages For Entrepreneurs
Google Calls For A Day In Apple Vs Epic Court
Amazon Spared From $390m European Tax Hit
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nvidia Kneecaps Crypto Mining To Ease RTX 30 Demand
Latest News Nvidia
/
May 19, 2021
/
IBM Australia’s Net Profit Takes A Big Hit
Industry Latest News
/
May 19, 2021
/
Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1
Industry Latest News Yamaha
/
May 19, 2021
/
German Antitrust Office Puts Amazon In Crosshairs
Amazon Latest News
/
May 19, 2021
/
Google And Samsung Have Teamed Up To Take On The Apple Watch
Google Industry Latest News
/
May 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nvidia Kneecaps Crypto Mining To Ease RTX 30 Demand
Latest News Nvidia
/
May 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
With the global chip shortage still strangling graphics card supply, Nvidia is taking a cricket bat to one big source...
Read More