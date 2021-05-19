HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 19 May 2021

Former Samsung Vice President of Sales Michael Richardson has resigned from Tempo.

A General Manager at the International distributor Richardson was responsible for the Sharp brand at the Sydney based distributor.

He told ChannelNews that it was “time to move on”.

The move comes following the appointment of Gary Brown a former Harvey Norman executive to work on the recently acquired Hoover brand of appliances.

Richardson who worked with Tempo director Andrew Stergiotis on the business plan to take on the Sharp and Hoover brands in Australia has not said what his next role will be or if he has actually taken on a new role.

Richardson has been contracted twice by Tempo management to work on major account wins.

Well liked in the appliance and consumer electronics industry one major retailer said “Richo will be missed, he is a top guy “.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
