Apple’s Own AirPods Max and AirPods Pro Don’t Support Apple Music Lossless

By | 19 May 2021
Apple is introducing both ‘Lossless’ and ‘Hi-Resolution Lossless’ audio to Apple Music from next month, and better yet, it won’t cost you a cent over what you already pay for the service.

Excellent news for Apple disciples, right?

Well, it would seem that its own AirPods Pro and AirPods Max equipment cannot handle these file formats.

Apple’s headphones use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, meaning the leap in audio quality won’t be discernible at all.

It seems like an insane missed opportunity, and something that reverse engineering could deal with – but that’s the official word, from Apple. No compatibility.

