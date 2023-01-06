Google has announced a forthcoming feature for Android 13 that will make switching audio between headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and wherever else you roam a breeze.

Dubbed “uninterrupted listening,” the feature is designed for those listening through their phone or earbuds who wander into a room with a connected speaker.

The user will receive a notification prompting them to start listening on the speaker, allowing easy transition as you move throughout your living space.

“Through notifications on your devices, you’ll be able to tap to start listening to a podcast in the car, continue on your phone and headphones and finish on your TV at home,” Google explains in a blog post.

“As you move your physical location, you’ll see these media notifications on your phone or other devices asking if you’d like to transfer the audio over to a nearby device. We are working with Spotify and YouTube Music to use these notifications to help users enjoy the content they are streaming, on the most optimal device available to them.”

This welcome feature will certainly help reduce the amount of phone fiddling currently needed to move from speaker to earbuds to phone and back again, and will be coming to Android 13 devices “later this year”, according to Google.