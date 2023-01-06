Android Auto has updated to let users see maps, music, messages and other alerts as they pop up on the new split screen. By keeping the map on your screen while adding one or two other panes, Google say the focus is on providing a “more personal, easy-to-use experience from behind the wheel.”

Regular users know that until now, Android Auto either gave priority to the media player or navigation, with the other option relegated to a status bar on the bottom. But now you’ll be able to, say, jump through a podcast and still have the Google Maps screen up – even as the main window.

Users report it isn’t as distracting on the road as it might seem just reading about it. There’s usually a dual-pane setup on show, or you can still limit it to one app at a time if you prefer.

Another handy aspect is that it makes Google Assistant more useful in your car, as messages slide in as a third segment in the corner, sometimes with one-touch options to send standard replies to texts. You can even send your ETA to a contact if you’re heading somewhere.

The launcher bar is still there, putting recently used apps on the side or bottom of the screen so they can be summoned quickly.

One feature on the coming soon list for recent Samsung and Pixel phones is the ability to make WhatsApp from within Android Auto, and while there’s no exact date for the wider rollout, it’s expected mid-year and is available to check out at CES 2023 this week.