Sony Announces First Controller For Disabled Gamers

By | 6 Jan 2023

Sony has released Project Leonardo, the company’s first PlayStation 5 controller for disabled gamers.

Created with the help of accessibility experts, the controller is a “highly customizable kit” of different buttons, triggers and sticks that lets gamers play “more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods”.

“Project Leonardo is a true passion project for our team. We’ve drawn on 28 years of design expertise at PlayStation to create a controller kit that we hope many players with disabilities will find useful,” a Sony Interactive Entertainment official told BBC.

“We feel the breadth of hardware and software customization options in Project Leonardo is unique and stands out from any other accessibility controller on the market today,” the official said.

Several charities such as US-based AbleGamers and UK-based SpecialEffect helped make this controller.

SpecialEffect founder and chief executive Mick Donegan said he was “really excited to see the impact of the controller on helping to make access to gaming available to many more people”.

The charity has previously teamed up with Microsoft to create an Adaptive Controller, which officially works with PC or Xbox only but can be used on rival consoles with a third-party adapter.



