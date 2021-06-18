Carnival Cruises has admitted that its computer systems were breached three months ago, with sensitive information about its customers at risk.

The company noticed the activity on March 19, and “acted quickly to shut down the event and prevent further unauthorised access.”

Personal data of customers, as well as crew and employees was accessed, as well as the company’s medical operations.

“There is evidence indicating a low likelihood of the data being misused,” Carnival said.

Cunard, owned by Carnival Cruises, announced yesterday they would cease operations in Australia. Carnival has not operated any cruises since March 2020.