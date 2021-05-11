Global shipments of true wireless stereo headsets look likely to hit 259 million units in 2021, growing 40.5 per cent year on year, according to forecasts by Digitimes Research.

Apple will maintain its top ranking, with over 40 per cent of the market share, however Digitimes warn its market share may not continue to grow, as competitors flood the market.

“Established brands now focus on upgrading the audio-visual experience,” write Digitimes, “such as 360-degree surround sound, for their primary models to maintain competitiveness, optimising their expertise for sound quality control, sensor utilization and algorithm integration.

“However, the optimisation of power endurance and sound quality are still much desired for TWS devices. These goals can be partly achieved by applying the SiP package process that will allow greater flexibility in using the internal space of TWS devices.”