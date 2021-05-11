HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sennheiser Unveils $2000 Flagship Earphones

Sennheiser Unveils $2000 Flagship Earphones

By | 11 May 2021
,

Sennheiser has launched a new pair of in-ear headphones for audiophiles – and they don’t come cheap.

Retailing for $2099.95 AUD, the new IE 900 earphones are milled from a single block of aluminium, creating triple-chamber absorber (T3CA) system that prevents unwanted audio peaks. They also feature Sennheiser’s proprietary X3R transducer for tighter tolerances and greater fidelity, and are designed, engineered, and manufactured by specialists in Wedemark, Germany.

According to Jermo Köhnke, Product Manager at Sennheiser, the IE 900 phones are manufactured to the highest quality standards in the audio industry.

“No detail is too small when you’re striving to set a new benchmark in portable audio fidelity. We designed every component of the IE 900 to work together to deliver extraordinary audio performance.

“Whether in long listening sessions at home or on the go, listeners will never have to compromise on their music experience,” said Köhnke.

The phones also come with para-aramid-reinforced cables: an unbalanced cable with a 3.5mm connector, and balanced cables with 2.5mm and 4.4mm connectors. They are built with ergonomic features including adjustable ear hooks, and come with silicone and memory foam ear adaptors in three sizes.

