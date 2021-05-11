HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > End Of The Line For Pirate Streaming Giant

End Of The Line For Pirate Streaming Giant

By | 11 May 2021
,

A popular source of free movie streams has dried up after a crackdown on pirate streaming site 123movies.la.

The action by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a group backed by big media companies such as Disney and Netflix, has seen the illicit streaming platform – which saw around 30 million visits per month – shut down, its home page redirecting to an ACE website with links to legal streaming services.

According to Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice President and Chief of Global Content Protection for the Motion Picture Association, the move is part of ACE’s mission to protect its members’ intellectual property.

“It is a testament to the relentless work of our global ACE team that we were able to shut down 123movies.la, one of the largest piracy operations in the world.

“This action encapsulates ACE’s mission and is a strong example of how we fight to protect the creative marketplace in every corner of the globe,” said van Voorn.

ACE has labelled online piracy as “the single greatest threat to the global audiovisual community”, saying it threatens jobs and investment and stifles creativity.

123movies.la was founded in 2017; its domain has now been transferred to ACE.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Former CEO Calls For Tech Giants To Stop Access To Pirate Websites
Disney+ Is Okay With Account Sharing.. For Now
More Pirate Video Sites Blocked: Bipartisan Backing Seen As Key
Fitbit Shares Soar 5% Amid Analyst Support
Fitbit Adds A Kids Watch To Boost Sales, Unveils New Smartwatch
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Brilliant Lighting Takes On Ring
Connected Home Latest News
/
May 11, 2021
/
Global TWS Headset Shipments To Grow 40.5% This Year
Industry Latest News Sound
/
May 11, 2021
/
Sennheiser Unveils $2000 Flagship Earphones
Latest News Sennheiser
/
May 11, 2021
/
Sony’s CFO Says PlayStation 5 Supply Won’t Catch Up To Demand Until 2022
Industry Latest News
/
May 11, 2021
/
Oh Dear! Apple Facing Another Dodgy Company Claim, This Time For Overcharging
Latest News
/
May 11, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Brilliant Lighting Takes On Ring
Connected Home Latest News
/
May 11, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Smart home manufacturer Brilliant Lighting is facing off against giants such as Ring and Arlo with a video doorbell and...
Read More