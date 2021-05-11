A popular source of free movie streams has dried up after a crackdown on pirate streaming site 123movies.la.

The action by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a group backed by big media companies such as Disney and Netflix, has seen the illicit streaming platform – which saw around 30 million visits per month – shut down, its home page redirecting to an ACE website with links to legal streaming services.

According to Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice President and Chief of Global Content Protection for the Motion Picture Association, the move is part of ACE’s mission to protect its members’ intellectual property.

“It is a testament to the relentless work of our global ACE team that we were able to shut down 123movies.la, one of the largest piracy operations in the world.

“This action encapsulates ACE’s mission and is a strong example of how we fight to protect the creative marketplace in every corner of the globe,” said van Voorn.

ACE has labelled online piracy as “the single greatest threat to the global audiovisual community”, saying it threatens jobs and investment and stifles creativity.

123movies.la was founded in 2017; its domain has now been transferred to ACE.