Samsung just announced their new Galaxy Tab A8 tablet, set to impact next month, their most powerful and streamlined Tab A Series device yet.

With impressive screen, power and performance complemented by lightweight design, it’s a portable experience set to highlight interactive learning, entertainment, connecting, and anything else you use a tablet for, synching seamlessly with other Galaxy devices.

Rolling with Samsung’s signature tablet design and feel popular with users of the Tab S series, the screen has been boosted to 10.5″, with a slim bezel and 16:10 common aspect ratio.

This leads to an 80 per cent screen to body ratio, enabling a more engaging viewing experience.

Backing this up, the quad speaker with Dolby Atmos puts out a rich, realistic soundscape.

On top of this, with the addition of Samsung TV Plus and more than 200 free channels, users can feast on a world of live and on-demand entertainment. New users can also engage with two months of ad-free YouTube Premium.

When you get down to the guts, you’ll find the CPU and GPU have been beefed up by 10 per cent for faster, smoother lag-free performance.

As for storage, there are 32GB, 64GB and now 128GB models. There’s also the advantage of the expandable microSD feature to boost things to 1TB of space.

Plus, the 7040aAh battery with 15W fast-charging means you’ll be good for marathon sessions.

Meanwhile, making multitasking easier, you can split the screen to use two apps side by side, and add a pop-up window with Multi-Active Window.

Students can chat with classmates, take notes and watch a presentation simultaneously. Plus, if you’re on the internet, just drag a link from your window to the side to make a split screen.

There’s also a 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, plus new Screen Recorder feature, and it will be available in gray, silver and new pink gold.