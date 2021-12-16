With some of the best TV going, Foxtel’s Binge streaming platform is now easily available for anyone with a PS4 or PS5 console through the new Binge app, adding to a central entertainment hub.

Let’s be honest, the summer break is about to leave Australians with more time to chill with premium entertainment – when not enjoying the cricket, of course – so the Binge lineup is particularly enticing.

The next Sex And The City chapter And Just Like That… is already causing a stir as it streams weekly across Binge, and the recent hit Mare Of Easttown with Kate Winslet was the talk of the town, as has been global smash Succession, which has been given the greenlight for a fourth season.

In Binge’s future, there’s the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, as well as the second season of Emmy-winning drama Euphoria, and new DC action-comedy Peacemaker with wrestling star John Cena in January.

Plus, this is a great time to dip back into old faves like The Sopranos, The Walking Dead and Game Of Thrones, and Friends, even if just to get the clapping bit in the theme song right.

“It’s great timing to be launching on PS4 and PS5 consoles in Australia, with an incredible lineup of content coming to viewers this summer,” says Binge executive director Alison Hurbert-Burns.

“We know PlayStation users have been asking for it so I’m thrilled that as of today they can now access the very best of drama, lifestyle, reality, docos and movies that are available on Binge.”

Meanwhile, Sony Interactive Entertainment Australia General Manager Goncalo Fialho says, “Bringing Binge to PlayStation consoles means our players can continue to enjoy the best entertainment at their fingertips – from watching the most talked-about series to playing the biggest and most anticipated games.

“We know they love to keep up with all the latest and greatest entertainment, so Binge is the perfect addition rolled up into one central entertainment hub.”