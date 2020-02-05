HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Galaxy Buds+ Leaks Confirm Improved Battery Life, Faster Charging

Galaxy Buds+ Leaks Confirm Improved Battery Life, Faster Charging

By | 5 Feb 2020
The leaks continue to come just days away from Samsung’s 2020 Galaxy Unpacked event, with the latest seemingly confirming that the company’s upcoming Galaxy Buds+ will improve on the original on multiple fronts, including having a larger, faster charging battery and better sound quality.

According to the leaked specs sheet, which was tweeted by prominent gadgets leaker Evan Blass, the Galaxy Buds+ has the ability to last 11 hours on a single charge – up almost double from the previous model’s 6-hour battery life.

Combined with the charging case, the Galaxy Buds+ can now last up to 22 hours compared to the previous model’s 13-hour max runtime.

In terms of sound, the Galaxy Buds+ will apparently have dedicated woofer and tweeter drivers in each bud, compared to only having one speaker like the previous model, and have also added a second outer voice mic.

Other upgrades include multi-device connection over Bluetooth 5, a new red colour variant and Spotify integration.

In related news, the official app for the new Galaxy Buds+ has appeared on Apple’s app store. iOS users can now download the app on iPhone 7 and above, with iOS 10 and above.

About Post Author
Journalist/Editorial Production Manager
