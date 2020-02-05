Galaxy Buds+ Leaks Confirm Improved Battery Life, Faster Charging

The leaks continue to come just days away from Samsung’s 2020 Galaxy Unpacked event, with the latest seemingly confirming that the company’s upcoming Galaxy Buds+ will improve on the original on multiple fronts, including having a larger, faster charging battery and better sound quality.

According to the leaked specs sheet, which was tweeted by prominent gadgets leaker Evan Blass, the Galaxy Buds+ has the ability to last 11 hours on a single charge – up almost double from the previous model’s 6-hour battery life.

Combined with the charging case, the Galaxy Buds+ can now last up to 22 hours compared to the previous model’s 13-hour max runtime.

In terms of sound, the Galaxy Buds+ will apparently have dedicated woofer and tweeter drivers in each bud, compared to only having one speaker like the previous model, and have also added a second outer voice mic.

Other upgrades include multi-device connection over Bluetooth 5, a new red colour variant and Spotify integration.

In related news, the official app for the new Galaxy Buds+ has appeared on Apple’s app store. iOS users can now download the app on iPhone 7 and above, with iOS 10 and above.