Home > Content > Google Blunders, Sends Private Videos Stored On Google Photos To Strangers

Google Blunders, Sends Private Videos Stored On Google Photos To Strangers

By | 5 Feb 2020
Google has notified some Google Photo users on Monday that the tech giant accidentally sent their private videos to strangers, according to The Verge.

‘Unfortunately, during this time, some videos in Google Photos were incorrectly exported to unrelated users’ archives,’ Google wrote in an email.

‘One or more of your videos in your Google Photos account was affected by this issue.’

The ‘technical issue’ impacted Google Takeout, a service that enables users to download their data for backup or to use in conjunction with other apps.

Users who requested backups between 21 November and 25 November last year potentially received an incomplete archive or videos that did not belong to them but instead, other account holders.

In an email sent to users, Google did not specify the number of users or videos affected but said less than 0.01 per cent of people on Google Photo who use Takeout were compromised, according to 9to5Google.

More than one billion people use Google Photos.

No photos were affected in the mix-up, The Verge reports.

The issue was resolved by Google within five days and encouraged users to delete any exports from within that time frame, instead urging them to re-download their content.

Google has declined to comment.

