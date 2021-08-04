HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Galaxy Buds 2 Imagery, Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch

Galaxy Buds 2 Imagery, Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch

By | 4 Aug 2021

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked launch won’t have an awful lot of surprises left to unpack after nearly every forthcoming item has been leaked in one form or another.

The latest is the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds, for which Twitter user @SnoopyTech has shared specs and official imagery in black, white, purple, forest green, and yellow.

Australian pricing is expected to be in the $300 range.

 

Below are the specs, according to the leak.

Galaxy Buds2 Specs:

Bluetooth 5.2
Battery: 61mAh per Bud and 472 mAh Case.
Glossy finish
Ambient Sound/ANC
3 Mics
18h with ANC (5 + 13 in the Case)
28h without ANC (8+ 20 in the Case)
55 min Battery with 5min Charging
Qi Charging
Two speakers 11 mm Woofer + 6.5 mm Tweeter
IPX7

