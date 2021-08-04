As retail reels from COVID lockdowns and NSW reports the death of a 20-year-old from COVID, speculation is mounting that we may need a new vaccine that specifically targets the Delta COVID variant that is now wreaking havoc in Australia.

A recent English study of Covid shots claims that vaccines targeting the highly transmissible delta variant may now be needed, given its ability to infect people with fading immunity and potentially increased severity.

A third wave of UK cases were because of the emergence of the delta strain among both unvaccinated people — especially those aged 12 to 24 — as well as some people who had received Covid shots, according to authors of a study of samples from about 98,000 people in England.

This is the same COVID strain now sweeping NSW and Queensland.

The effectiveness of vaccines at stopping infection during the study period fell to 49%, the researchers estimated, down from 64% in a month earlier.

Vaccines’ protection against development of Covid symptoms was 59%, down from 83%.

“Development of vaccines against delta may be warranted,” in the light of evidence that the strain’s spike protein has mutated to a point where antibodies raised by current shots are becoming less effective, the researchers said.

The move to ramp up vaccinations particularly for front line retail workers in large retail chains such as Woolworths, Coles Bunnings and IGA as well as Officeworks is being accelerated in Australia despite the ravings of Queensland’s soon-to-be governor, Dr Jeannette Young who is against Astra Zeneca jabs for people under 40.

As retail reels from COVID lockdowns and NSW reports the death of a 20-year-old from COVID, speculation is mounting that we may need a new vaccine that specifically targets the Delta COVID variant that is now wreaking havoc in Australia.

The spike in case numbers came just 12 hours after NSW Health added 174 exposure sites to its alerts list, which featured several Bunnings stores and retail outlets like The Reject Shop and other discount stores.

A recent English study of Covid shots claims that vaccines targeting the highly transmissible delta variant may now be needed, given its ability to infect people with fading immunity and potentially increased severity.

A third wave of UK cases were because of the emergence of the delta strain among both unvaccinated people — especially those aged 12 to 24 — as well as some people who had received Covid shots, according to authors of a study of samples from about 98,000 people in England.

This is the same COVID strain now sweeping NSW and Queensland.

The effectiveness of vaccines at stopping infection during the study period fell to 49%, the researchers estimated, down from 64% in a month earlier.

Vaccines’ protection against development of Covid symptoms was 59%, down from 83%.

“Development of vaccines against delta may be warranted,” in the light of evidence that the strain’s spike protein has mutated to a point where antibodies raised by current shots are becoming less effective, the researchers said.

The move to ramp up vaccinations particularly for front line retail workers in large retail chains such as Woolworths, Coles Bunnings and IGA as well as Officeworks is being accelerated in Australia despite the ravings of Queensland’s soon-to-be governor, Dr Jeannette Young who is against Astra Zeneca jabs for people under 40.

Dr Young has again doubled down on her advice from June that those under 40 should refrain from getting the AstraZeneca jab following reports of a rare blood clotting syndrome linked to the vaccine.

When asked whether her warnings around AstraZeneca were responsible for Queensland’s vaccine hesitancy, Dr Young responded, “I don’t believe we have the highest vaccine hesitancy”.

recently advertisements appeared in Melbourne newspapers highlighting how there is more risk of people dying in Queensland from drowning or death from a motor accident than having an Astra Zeneca jab.

Recently the U.S., U.K. and Israel are among the most fully vaccinated countries in the world, yet all have seen surges in Covid cases and hospitalisations linked to the delta strain.

Health officials in Australia with the exception of Dr Younge are pleading with the hesitant to get immunized with Astra Zeneca shots to try to control the spread of the virus, which has potential to lead to further, more dangerous mutations in Australia if not bought under control.

The study, called React-1, looked at results of Covid testing from June 24 to July 12. The period roughly corresponds to a surge in infections across the U.K. as the delta variant came to fully displace the alpha strain that was first detected in the country’s south and caused last winter’s horrors.

Breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people are becoming an increasingly important issue in countries with high vaccination rates.

Infections during the period of the study centred more than ever on the country’s youth, with about half of the positive swabs coming from younger people in the community.

The age breakdown suggests that interventions targeting younger people could have a “disproportionate” impact on slowing waves of Covid, the authors wrote.

By vaccinating people between the ages of 12 and 17, for example, health officials could “substantially reduce transmission potential in the Australian summer when levels of social mixing increase,” the authors said.

Dr Young has again doubled down on her advice from June that those under 40 should refrain from getting the AstraZeneca jab following reports of a rare blood clotting syndrome linked to the vaccine.

When asked whether her warnings around AstraZeneca were responsible for Queensland’s vaccine hesitancy, Dr Young responded, “I don’t believe we have the highest vaccine hesitancy”.

recently advertisements appeared in Melbourne newspapers highlighting how there is more risk of people dying in Queensland from drowning or death from a motor accident than having an Astra Zeneca jab. The adv was paid for by health professionals.

Recently the U.S., U.K. and Israel are among the most fully vaccinated countries in the world, yet all have seen surges in Covid cases and hospitalisations linked to the delta strain.

Health officials in Australia with the exception of Dr Younge are pleading with the hesitant to get immunized with Astra Zeneca shots to try to control the spread of the virus, which has potential to lead to further, more dangerous mutations in Australia if not bought under control.

The study, called React-1, looked at results of Covid testing from June 24 to July 12. The period roughly corresponds to a surge in infections across the U.K. as the delta variant came to fully displace the alpha strain that was first detected in the country’s south and caused last winter’s horrors.

Breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people are becoming an increasingly important issue in countries with high vaccination rates.

Infections during the period of the study centred more than ever on the country’s youth, with about half of the positive swabs coming from younger people in the community.

The age breakdown suggests that interventions targeting younger people could have a “disproportionate” impact on slowing waves of Covid, the authors wrote.

By vaccinating people between the ages of 12 and 17, for example, health officials could “substantially reduce transmission potential in the Australian summer when levels of social mixing increase,” the authors said.