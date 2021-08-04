HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Klipsch Gets Into ANC Buds With Gesture Controls

By | 4 Aug 2021
Klipsch has entered the true wireless ANC market with a new pair of buds that will also let you answer calls with a nod.

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earbuds incorporate dual-mic noise cancellation and Dirac HD sound technology, and offer up to seven hours of battery life and 21 with the Qi-compatible charging case; this drops to five hours standalone and 15 with the case if ANC is turned on.

Additionally, the buds come equipped with Bragi AI technology which can detect head movements, meaning users can, for example, decline phone calls or skip audio tracks by shaking their heads.

“With Bragi Moves, accepting calls is as easy as nodding your head. This innovative operating system will enable new functionality over the life of the product.

“This innovative product is truly a first in many ways,” says Klipsch.

The T5 II buds will retail for around $425 AUD, or around $500 AUD for the special McLaren Racing edition. Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced, though Klipsch is distributed locally by Premium Audio Products.

