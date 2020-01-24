HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Fujifilm’s Surprise Move For The X-T200 Mirrorless Camera

Fujifilm’s Surprise Move For The X-T200 Mirrorless Camera

By | 24 Jan 2020
, , ,

Fujifilm has taken an unusual and unexpected move to replace its entry-level X-T100 mirrorless camera.

The just-announced X-T200 still shoots 24.2-megapixel stills but it now also captures 4K video using a ‘Digital Gimbal Function,’ making it indispensable to video makers.

The new function promises extra-stable footage, it smoothes the video even further than expected in a smartphone, according to Fujifilm.

Regardless of how credible that claim is, consumers can expect HDR in both video and camera stills to enable more detail in high-contrast scenes.

Consumers can also expect a new vari-angle 3.5-inch touchscreen display that can be opened and twisted to help frame your vlogs. Additionally, the photography has been promised to be an improvement from the X-T100.

Improved autofocusing, including face and eye detection, with phase detection pixels across the sensor processing data 3.5 times faster than its predecessor.

But there are speed limitations – the new camera may shoot full-resolution stills at a respectable rate of 8 frames per second, 4K video is capped at 30FPS with slow motion 1080p stuck at 120FPS.

The X-T200 is expected to be available for the market around late February and is set to cost consumers around the $700 mark, which will vary depending on any additional lens’.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
New Pentax Lens Unleashes Compact Zoom Power
Popular Motorola Razr Set To Arrive In Aus Soon
Ring Launch First-Ever Indoor-Only Security Cam
Sonos Officially Killing Off Older Devices In May
Samsung Leak: Galaxy A31 & A41 Camera, Battery Specs
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Reports: Samsung Working On ‘Quick Share’, Similar To Apple’s AirDrop
Apple Latest News Leaks
/
January 24, 2020
/
Leak: Samsung Galaxy S20 Pricing
Industry Latest News Leaks
/
January 24, 2020
/
First Look: Spotify’s Mysterious Music Streaming Gadget, Car Thing
Amazon Apple Communication
/
January 24, 2020
/
Review: House of Marley Exodus ANC, SmartHouse Award Winning Headphones Just Got Even Better
Accessories Amazon Alexa Bluetooth
/
January 24, 2020
/
New Pentax Lens Unleashes Compact Zoom Power
Camera Industry Latest News
/
January 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Reports: Samsung Working On ‘Quick Share’, Similar To Apple’s AirDrop
Apple Latest News Leaks
/
January 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Korean-based electronics giant, Samsung, is reportedly working on a similar feature to Apple’s AirDrop. The new feature, tipped to be...
Read More