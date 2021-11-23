HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
SmartHouse & Plug Put The Spin Into Foxtel's Summer Of Cricket

23 Nov 2021

More people than ever are watching sport on display screens other than a TV, and with the cricket season about to become the big summer sporting event, with the Poms set to take on Australia for the Ashes, demand for Ultra High Definition smartphones, tablets and notebooks with 4K display screens is set to be big.

At 4Square Media we have gone all out to help readers pick the right gear for a Summer of 4K Foxtel Cricket, and that includes some smart new TVs, tablets and notebooks which are ideal for 4K content playback or watching Foxtel’s 4K live coverage.

See the latest magazine here.

The right gear to watch, whether remotely or at home, is featured in our latest issue of SmartHouse that goes live in front of more than 20 million JB Hi-Fi customers who visit the retailers web site every month on average.

We go behind the scenes on Foxtel’s coverage, which will see 30 cameras covering every game, making it better than being there if you can’t get tickets or are still trying to keep away from crowds.

Also, catch the best ways to get it into your eyes and ears, from epic televisions from the likes of Loewe, TCL, LG and Samsung, to fantastic tablets by Lenovo and other leading brands.

Of course you can also stream the games live through your phone, so you can check out new devices by Motorola and Samsung, or if you want to mix work with watching cricket (hey, we’ve all been there…), we’ve got you covered with excellent 4K notebooks from brands like Dell and Acer.

Because, believe it or not, summer isn’t only about cricket, there’s also wraps on the excellent new BlueAnt party speaker, the latest gaming hardware, the snazzy Deebot robo vac, and A.R.C. bags to help you protect your tech while you get out and about.

Then, if you’re keen to hit the links, learn about the future of golfing through the technologically tight Titleist golf clubs.

There’s a bunch of other stuff in there as well, including a Harley-Davidson e-bike, the new Bower & Wilkens Zeppelin speaker with Alexa, and all the numbers to keep you ahead of the cricket season. For instance, did you know Foxtel commentator Shane Warne has taken 708 Test wickets?

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
