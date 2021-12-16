Last week’s widespread AWS outage had robo-vaccum cleaners suddenly stopping, streaming services going blank, and most of the world on the verge of a meltdown, as numerous institutions rely on the mammoth cloud servers for their day-to-day operations.

Wednesday saw yet another outage, albeit a brief half-hour one, and this time limited to Oregon and Northern California.

Amazon claims to have fixed both problems in less than 30 minutes, and that the issues were resolved.

Still, this kind of regular outage should serve as an example of why we shouldn’t be relying on a mere handful of companies to hold and transmit the majority of the globe’s information.

