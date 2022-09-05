HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 5 Sep 2022

Foxtel and Seven are set to renew their broadcasting contract with the AFL, beating out rival bidders looking to jump on the lucrative rights.

According to The Australian, the networks are preparing to sign a new six year deal, to be finalised before the week’s end. AFL bosses are meeting today in Melbourne with bosses from Foxtel and Seven to nut out the deal.

The two networks currently hold the rights until 2025, meaning this deal could last beyond 2030.

Foxtel is pushing for a similar deal it enjoys with the NRL, where it will hold exclusive rights to up to four Saturday matches.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Christian Petracca of the Demons and Marcus Bontempelli of the Bulldogs in action during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final match between the Melbourne Demons and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Seven boss James Warburton concedes they paid too much for free-to-air rights to Test cricket and BBL, and is looking to strike a most favourable deal with the AFL.

The networks are likely to score a deal well under the AFL’s wished-for $3 billion, six-year contract.

Communications Minster Michelle Rowland weighed into the negotiations, saying: “Free-to-air television is ­universally available and accessible, and it is an important source of ­information, education and entertainment for all Australians, ­regardless of their means or ­location.

“I encourage the AFL Commission and its broadcast and streaming partners to ensure there is no diminution in the availability of AFL matches on free-to-air television under the new deal.”



