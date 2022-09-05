HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Events > IFA 2022 Berlin > IFA: Qualcomm Looks To Future-Proof With Meta, Bose Partnerships

IFA: Qualcomm Looks To Future-Proof With Meta, Bose Partnerships

By | 5 Sep 2022
,

Qualcomm has announced two major deals at IFA 2022 which will help launch the chipmaker into the next generation of computing.

First, Qualcomm announced a multi-year agreement to collaborate with Meta on a new era of spatial computing, powered by Snapdragon extended reality platforms and technologies for the Meta Quest platform.

This isn’t a new team-up; the two companies have worked together on VR innovations for seven years, most recently with Meta Quest 2.

“By partnering with Meta, we are bringing together two of the world’s metaverse leaders to revolutionise the future of computing for billions of people in the coming years,” said Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm.

“Building off our joint leadership in XR, this agreement will allow our companies to deliver best-in-class devices and experiences to transform how we work, play, learn, create and connect in a fully realised metaverse.”

Mark Zuckerberg confirmed Meta is working with Qualcomm on customised virtual reality chipsets, powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology, “for our future roadmap of Quest products.

“As we continue to build more advanced capabilities and experiences for virtual and augmented reality, it has become more important to build specialised technologies to power our future VR headsets and other devices. Unlike mobile phones, building virtual reality brings novel, multi-dimensional challenges in spatial computing, cost, and form factor. These chipsets will help us keep pushing virtual reality to its limits and deliver awesome experiences.”

Bose is also integrating Qualcomm wireless voice and music platforms across their portfolio of
premium earbuds, headphones, speakers and soundbars.

“Bose is undoubtedly one of the most iconic brands in audio and I’m proud to see our long-standing
relationship continue to grow,” said Amon.

“Bose has an incredibly robust and competitive product roadmap that will leverage our
most premium audio and connectivity platforms to bring to market their most innovative audio devices
ever.”

 

 



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
IFA: LG Enters Into The Cute Figurines Business
IFA: Lenovo Unleashes Devices Galore, Including New Thinkpad Fold
Samsung SmartThings The Big Thing At IFA Launch
IFA: B&O’s New Soundbar Will Cost You $10,000
IFA EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Cuts Smart Deal With 12 Competitors
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Multitasking Debuts On Galaxy Tab S8 With Android 12L
Latest News
/
September 5, 2022
/
Foxtel, Seven To Snare AFL Rights Again
Latest News
/
September 5, 2022
/
Yamaha Gets Into Gaming With New Hi-Fi Update
Latest News
/
September 5, 2022
/
Amazon Abandons Dozens Of Warehouses As It Scales Back
Latest News
/
September 5, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE: What Next For Cygnett?
Latest News
/
September 5, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Multitasking Debuts On Galaxy Tab S8 With Android 12L
Latest News
/
September 5, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has started to receive Android 12L, making it the first in the company’s device range...
Read More