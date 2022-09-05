Qualcomm has announced two major deals at IFA 2022 which will help launch the chipmaker into the next generation of computing.

First, Qualcomm announced a multi-year agreement to collaborate with Meta on a new era of spatial computing, powered by Snapdragon extended reality platforms and technologies for the Meta Quest platform.

This isn’t a new team-up; the two companies have worked together on VR innovations for seven years, most recently with Meta Quest 2.

“By partnering with Meta, we are bringing together two of the world’s metaverse leaders to revolutionise the future of computing for billions of people in the coming years,” said Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm.

“Building off our joint leadership in XR, this agreement will allow our companies to deliver best-in-class devices and experiences to transform how we work, play, learn, create and connect in a fully realised metaverse.”

Mark Zuckerberg confirmed Meta is working with Qualcomm on customised virtual reality chipsets, powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology, “for our future roadmap of Quest products.

“As we continue to build more advanced capabilities and experiences for virtual and augmented reality, it has become more important to build specialised technologies to power our future VR headsets and other devices. Unlike mobile phones, building virtual reality brings novel, multi-dimensional challenges in spatial computing, cost, and form factor. These chipsets will help us keep pushing virtual reality to its limits and deliver awesome experiences.”

Bose is also integrating Qualcomm wireless voice and music platforms across their portfolio of

premium earbuds, headphones, speakers and soundbars.

“Bose is undoubtedly one of the most iconic brands in audio and I’m proud to see our long-standing

relationship continue to grow,” said Amon.

“Bose has an incredibly robust and competitive product roadmap that will leverage our

most premium audio and connectivity platforms to bring to market their most innovative audio devices

ever.”