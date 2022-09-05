HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Yamaha Gets Into Gaming With New Hi-Fi Update

By | 5 Sep 2022

Yamaha is now catering to gamers with a new software update adding new HDMI 2.1 features to it’s range of AV receivers.

Following the Japanese tech giant adding support for HDR10+ and [email protected] and [email protected] passthrough for it’s Aventage receivers, ideal for use with the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, the new update adds Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) support.

Additional features including Quick Media Switching (QMS) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) are planned for future updates, however, there has been no news of when they will launch.

When Yamaha launched it’s flagship Avantage range, it promised to be a gamers dream, with a list of features ideal for modern, high performance gaming. However, as is not uncommon these days, many of these features were not available on launch, and were to be rolled out over a series of updates.

The new update is now available through the MusicCast app for the RX-V4A, RX-V6A, RX-A2A, RX-A4A, RX-A6A, and the flagship RX-A8A. It will be available on the Yamaha website in the future.


387176

