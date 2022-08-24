HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Foxtel Offer An Evening With Shaq In Pay-Per-View Push

Foxtel Offer An Evening With Shaq In Pay-Per-View Push

By | 24 Aug 2022

A sold-out event in Melbourne featuring four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal will be available via Main Event on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

‘An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal’ will take place tomorrow evening at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, and will feature O’Neal offering “unplugged and uncensored conversations about his life and decorated career as an NBA superstar, TV host, business mogul and DJ”, according to promotional material.

“There is arguably no bigger name in basketball, so Shaq deserves the biggest platform possible to share his incredible journey and stories. We’re thrilled to be the broadcaster of choice bringing it to the masses via Main Event on Foxtel and Kayo Sports”, said Conor Woods, Head of Pay-Per-View, Main Event.

The event starts from 7pm tomorrow, and can be ordered via Main Event or Kayo.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Foxtel Cuts Debt As They Inch Closer To AFL Deal With Seven
Streaming Overtakes Free-To-Air TV
Binge Set To Gain Thousands In Subs With House Of Dragons
Foxtel Boss Attacks Outdated Anti-Siphoning TV Laws
YouTube’s ‘Channel Store’ Offers A La Carte Streaming
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Yamaha’s New Soundbar Is Small On Space, Big On Sound
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
REVIEW: LG You Finally Have A Competitor New Samsung OLED TV
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Coles Posts $1B Profit, CEO Claims High Prices Don’t Reach Bottom Line
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Penn Says Telstra Found Malware In Digicel’s Systems
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Sony’s New PS5 Controller Can Be Tuned To Your Liking
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Yamaha’s New Soundbar Is Small On Space, Big On Sound
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Yamaha has announced the SR-C30A, a compact sound bar engineered to provide users with cinematic and immersive audio in a...
Read More