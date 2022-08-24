A sold-out event in Melbourne featuring four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal will be available via Main Event on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

‘An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal’ will take place tomorrow evening at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, and will feature O’Neal offering “unplugged and uncensored conversations about his life and decorated career as an NBA superstar, TV host, business mogul and DJ”, according to promotional material.

“There is arguably no bigger name in basketball, so Shaq deserves the biggest platform possible to share his incredible journey and stories. We’re thrilled to be the broadcaster of choice bringing it to the masses via Main Event on Foxtel and Kayo Sports”, said Conor Woods, Head of Pay-Per-View, Main Event.

The event starts from 7pm tomorrow, and can be ordered via Main Event or Kayo.