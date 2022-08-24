LG Electronics is presenting a classy, table-type air purifier at IFA 2022 in Berlin, blurring the lines between a piece of furniture and functional whitegoods.

The PuriCare Objet Collection Aero Furniture offers 360-degree air purification, a compact size, and customisable designs that allow customers to choose the unit colour (Crème Rose, Crème Yellow to Crème Grey) and the shape of its table-top (Round or Track) to match their home décor.

More than an air purifier, the Aero Furniture offers an eight-colour mood lighting feature, and a built-in wireless charger for phones and buds, giving the table-type design a utility outside of its aesthetics.

Aside from purifying your air, the Aero Furniture is also a green design, incorporating components fabricated from reusable plastic harvested from old appliances and electronics products, and shipping in packaging made from reusable materials.

“With its customisable design, advanced air purification and user-centric features, the Aero Furniture helps consumers create a healthy, comfortable and more personalised home,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

“LG will continue to develop innovations for a healthier, better life by responding to the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.”

LG will be showcasing the new Aero Furniture, at its exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, from September 2-6.