HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Events > IFA 2022 Berlin > LG To Present Table-Type Air Purifier At IFA 2022

LG To Present Table-Type Air Purifier At IFA 2022

By | 24 Aug 2022
,

LG Electronics is presenting a classy, table-type air purifier at IFA 2022 in Berlin, blurring the lines between a piece of furniture and functional whitegoods.

The PuriCare Objet Collection Aero Furniture offers 360-degree air purification, a compact size, and customisable designs that allow customers to choose the unit colour (Crème Rose, Crème Yellow to Crème Grey) and the shape of its table-top (Round or Track) to match their home décor.

More than an air purifier, the Aero Furniture offers an eight-colour mood lighting feature, and a built-in wireless charger for phones and buds, giving the table-type design a utility outside of its aesthetics.

Aside from purifying your air, the Aero Furniture is also a green design, incorporating components fabricated from reusable plastic harvested from old appliances and electronics products, and shipping in packaging made from reusable materials.

“With its customisable design, advanced air purification and user-centric features, the Aero Furniture helps consumers create a healthy, comfortable and more personalised home,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

“LG will continue to develop innovations for a healthier, better life by responding to the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.”

LG will be showcasing the new Aero Furniture, at its exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, from September 2-6.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
LG’s Laundry WashTower Has New AI Capability
LG Reveals Rugged Ultra Tab With Massive Battery
LG To Compensate Employees For Patents
LG Delivers Record Revenues For Q2
LG To Develop EV Charging Stations
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Yamaha’s New Soundbar Is Small On Space, Big On Sound
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
REVIEW: LG You Finally Have A Competitor New Samsung OLED TV
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Coles Posts $1B Profit, CEO Claims High Prices Don’t Reach Bottom Line
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Penn Says Telstra Found Malware In Digicel’s Systems
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Sony’s New PS5 Controller Can Be Tuned To Your Liking
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Yamaha’s New Soundbar Is Small On Space, Big On Sound
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Yamaha has announced the SR-C30A, a compact sound bar engineered to provide users with cinematic and immersive audio in a...
Read More