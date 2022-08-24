Australians are very loyal when it comes to brand trust, as the latest Roy Morgan results show.

Woolworths, Coles, Bunnings Warehouse, ALDI and Kmart have maintained their top five positions in the latest Roy Morgan ‘Net Trust’ ranking for the third straight quarter.

Roy Morgan analysed nominations from more than 21,000 Australians to identify the nation’s 20 most trusted brands, and 20 most distrusted brands.

A number of brands have increased their trust among Australian consumers, with Apple up two places to seventh, Samsung up two places to 13th, ABC up two to 15th, and JB Hi-Fi up from 18th to 17th.

Wesfarmers has entered the top twenty for the first time, indicating its presence during the pandemic came as a comfort to consumers.

“Respondents who trust Wesfarmers said of the company that it is ‘community minded’ and a ‘great employer’, ‘Wesfarmers operate their businesses with integrity’, that Wesfarmers is a ‘longstanding company that has proved itself in the community’, that it is a ‘key contributor to Australia’s wealth and prosperity and they act with a social conscience’ and they’re a ‘Reliable and well-managed group of retailers’,” explains Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine.

Levine explains that Qantas held onto sixth position despite a fall in Net Trust..

“Fewer Australians are trusting Qantas because of factors related to reliability and customer service, and more Australian are distrusting the airline because of poor service, and Qantas being perceived to be a poor employer,” Levine explains

There were also “clear improvements in Net Trust” for CBA, NAB, Telstra, Facebook, Google, AMP and Westpac – although all remain outside the Top 20.

Not surprisingly, the likes of BP, News Corp, Rio Tinto, Uber, and McDonald’s also experienced rising distrust rankings, along with telco Optus.