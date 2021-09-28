Foxtel’s Binge has added a new ‘WWE Binge Centre’ to its lineup, bringing the likes of WWE Raw, Smackdown, Nxt, Afterburn, and more wrestling programming to the streaming service.

Best of all, the programs are available a few days after airing in the US – previously, you had to tune into Foxtel weeks after the original air dates.

This is another smart move by Foxtel, who recently announced the release of a news streaming service, Flash, which will launch next month.