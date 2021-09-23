Foxtel is launching Flash, a news streaming service that will collate over 20 internationally and local news outlets under one umbrella.

CNN, BBC, CNBC, Fox News, Al Jazeera and Sky News and over a dozen other news outlets will be combined to provide a single live news service. This follows entertainment service Binge, and sports streamer Kayo Sports.

Foxtel Group chief executive Patrick Delany said Flash is about “putting consumers in charge of their own news preferences”, adding: “There will be no fear or favour.”

Flash will “present a ­diversity of news sources, and people can seek out what they want,” he said.

“We’re not going to change any of the editorial context of these news brands. The whole point is to put them in the one place, fairly in front of Australia.

“It will be more than simply aggregating live channels. Our experience and technology platform gives us the ability to draw on successful Kayo features and innovations to provide an outstanding news experience for our subscribers.

“This is about putting consumers in charge – you can go down whichever news avenues you want.”

Foxtel will announce all the news partners next week, and the service will aunch next month.