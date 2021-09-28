Telstra and Optus have struck deals with Microsoft in which they will be able to bring Microsoft Teams to Australian customers.

The telcos will be able to offer Microsoft’s Operator Connect, which lets customers connect their PSTN services to the Teams ecosystem, an arrangement that Microsoft explains will save businesses setup and management time, as well as give them access to Microsoft’s technical support.

“Now with Operator Connect, we are confident in elevating our customers’ experience further and improve their flexibility in a hybrid working environment,” said Mark Chapman, product executive of unified communications at Telstra.

Optus says the deal gives its customers “a simplified and higher quality Microsoft communication experience”.