Home > Latest News > Fox Sports And Kayo Launch Suncorp Netball Season

Fox Sports And Kayo Launch Suncorp Netball Season

By | 23 Feb 2022

It’s set to be an exciting season for netball fans, with both Fox Sports and Kayo launching the 2022 competition at the end of March, snaring the broadcast rights from Nine.

The two platforms are promising the world’s premier netball competition will reach new heights this years, with every match set to be shown live and ad free, exclusively, with Fox’s team of experts including names like Bianca Chatfield, Catherine Cox, Laura Geitz, Sharni Norder, Madison Browne, Caitlin Thwaites and Caitlin Bassett.

This will all have respected names at the helm like Liz Watson, Gretel Bueta and Paige Hadley

Fox Sports executive director Steve Crawley says, “Netball has been part of our lives and now we get the chance to showcase the game for the first time in primetime. We have worked hard on innovations to bring the feel and sound of the game to life. It’s a challenge everyone at Fox Sports is up for.”



