Forget Men – Sex Toys At CES 2020 Will Do A Better Job

Sex toys… They’re a woman’s best friend, and at this year’s annual CES, they’re capitalising on innovation and the human touch.

Sex tech accumulated over half a dozen stands but was still tucked away in a corner of one of the Las Vegas show halls.

Hosted under the ‘Health and Wellness’ division, the censorship may be a conservative take on a category still considered crude – but it didn’t stop manufacturers showing off their latest pleasure devices.

Models at the Lora DiCarlo booth pose for a photograph before skating around to promote the Lora DiCarlo massager devices during the CES tech show. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Several toys featured innovation, but Pulse is demoing perhaps the most discreet and convenient.

Pulse’s Warming Dispenser is the perfect discreet bedside table sex device, which dispenses heated oil and gels.

The sex may get messy, but it won’t be from the Warming Dispenser, which is designed to keep your massage section clean and without spills.

Pulse’s Warming Dispenser is the perfect discreet bedside table sex device, which dispenses heated oil and gels

Pulse’s Warming Dispenser

But the most impressive innovative toy is the Osé, by sex start-up Lora DiCarlo.

It’s the first toy to debut a ‘sucking’ function and abandoning the popular vibrating feature.

‘I think the standard for innovation probably needs to be scrutinised a bit more,” founder Lora Haddock DiCarlo told BBC.

‘Not everything is innovative, particularly in this industry. We’ve seen the same product innovated over and over again for the last 80 years.’

This photo shows three of the Lora DiCarlo women’s health robotic massager devices on display in the Health & Wellness section during the CES tech show. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The most impressive innovative toy is the Osé, by sex start-up Lora DiCarlo

The Osé is designed to mimic human touch – oral sex in particular, with the ‘sucking’ function.

‘Osé combines a G-spot massager and clitoral mouth to arouse and stimulate both pleasure points simultaneously,’ Lora DiCarlo’s website states.

‘With a flexible body and custom controls, Osé adjusts for the perfect fit and delivers the right amount of touch for your unique anatomy.’

It’s also waterproof, so you can take your new best friend into the bath with you for additional pleasure.

The Osé has proven to be a popular success, with a 4-6 week shipping delay already imposed, due to ‘popular demand.’

You can purchase the Osé from the official Lora DiCarlo website for $290.