Having problems sleeping, and your fed up with being prompted to wear a watch to monitor the problem, Amazon has now come up with a new product calo Halo Rise which is a form of radar to help fix sleep problems.

The search Companies new sleep monitor doesn’t require you to wear a device while you sleep.

Instead, the Halo Rise sits at the side of the bed and uses sensors—actually a form of radar— to spot how well you sleep and for how long.

It also has a digital clock, so it works as a full-on bedside clock.

There is no microphones or cameras built into this device, hence the radar.

There are lights, and a small speaker, which is really just for alarm tones.

How it works is that it tracks your respiration and because of that is able to understand your sleep patterns without contact.

Set-up is easy, though, you just tell it which side of the bed you are sleeping on, and it automatically starts monitoring when it senses you getting into bed.

The device sends your breathing patterns, anonymously to the Amazon Cloud service for analysis.

Amazon says the patterns are encrypted in transit and automatically deleted from the system and database ten days later.

The device is expected to retail for around $195 in Australia and is expected to go on sale in the last quarter.