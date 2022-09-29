HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nikon Management To Get Big Pay Rises & Up To $50K In Bonuses

Nikon Management To Get Big Pay Rises & Up To $50K In Bonuses

By | 29 Sep 2022

Nikon management are getting a pay rise of up to 20% despite demand for cameras declining.

The Japanese Company said yesterday that they are set to increase the pay of high-skill employees and managers by up to 20%, starting in October.

Currently the business is making more money from health care than the sale of cameras.

According to Nikki Asia Nikon’s new program covers about 780 employees, ranging from section managers to executives and other key personnel working in global subsidiaries.

Starting next month, base salaries will rise by an average of 5% versus the previous year. Annual bonuses will go up by an average of 9%, but the difference in bonuses paid to the highest- and lowest-rated employees in the same position, based on company and individual performance, will expand from the 1.7 times at present to 2.8 times.

Under the new program, managers could get bonuses of over A$50K.

Base salaries for rank-and-file employees will be rise by an average of 3% and starting monthly salaries for new graduates will also increase.

The new pay scale comes as Nikon cultivates new businesses, such as outsourced production of cells for regenerative medicine. At the same time, the company is accelerating its shift away from earlier core businesses by discontinuing the development of single-lens reflex cameras, the market for which has been shrinking.


742220

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
digiDirect Moves Past Cameras With New Westfield Store
Panasonic, Nikon Stop Producing Entry-Level Cameras
Nikon Denies Plans To Exit SLR Market
Sony Stops Taking Orders From Retailers
Nikon Stock Climbs After Pro Mirrorless Camera Revealed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Philips Launch Eco-Friendly Appliances Made From Plant Oil Waste
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
Razer, Qualcomm To Launch “Worlds First” 5G Gaming Handheld
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
BREAKING NEWS: New CEO For Big W & MyDeal Announced
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
TCL’s 30 5G Smartphone Launches With Oz Exclusive
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
Demand For Apple Smart Speakers Plunge As Amazon Surges
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Philips Launch Eco-Friendly Appliances Made From Plant Oil Waste
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
As part of a wider sustainability initiative, Dutch tech conglomerate Philips has launched the Eco-Collection, a world first range of...
Read More