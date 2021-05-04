Apple’s new iPad Pro is set to receive a range of protective options, with Force Technologies launching OtterBox cases and EFM screen protectors for the upcoming tablets.

EFM’s new ScreenSafe Screen Armour with D30, which purports to offer up to eight times more shatter resistance than an unprotected screen, is on sale now, while OtterBox’s Defender Case & Symmetry 360 Elite Case Series will be available in June.

According to Carl Bonham, CEO of Force Technology International, the new iPad Pro accessories will continue Force’s reputation for device protection.

“We are proud to continue to provide optimal protection choices for our loyal consumers as they update their tablet devices to the latest iPad Pro models.

“We hope that our customers continue to trust our brands and have peace of mind knowing their new devices will be safe from drops, bumps and scratches,” he said.

The Defender Case & Symmetry 360 Elite Case Series will sell for $129.95, while the ScreenSafe Screen Armour is on sale for $89.95 for the glass version, and $99.95 for the film.