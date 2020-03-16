HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Food Delivery Companies Launch Contact-Free Service

By | 16 Mar 2020
Deliveroo has introduced contact-free delivery to combat the coronavirus.

Food delivery companies such as Deliveroo, Menulog, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Domino’s are introducing contact-free delivery for customers concerned about COVID-19.

Deliveroo customers are able to select the contact-free option at checkout, and riders can also choose to make all their deliveries contact-free. When the option is selected, riders will notify the customer that they have arrived, place the bag on the ground, and step back at least one metre to allow the customer to collect it before the order can be completed.

“The safety of our riders and customers is our top priority. That is why we are launching a new, contact-free delivery service. Customers and riders can request in the app that food is left safely on the doorstep.

“We remain in daily contact with local health officials to make sure we are offering the safest service possible to customers, riders and restaurants,” said a Deliveroo spokesperson. The company is also establishing a financial hardship fund to assist riders forced to self-isolate.

Domino’s also has a contact-free option built into its checkout; in an email to customers, Domino’s Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight said the health and safety of staff and customers is important to the company.

“We place immense value in the trust the community gives us to deliver safe, freshly prepared meals and take this responsibility seriously,” he said.

Menulog, DoorDash, and Uber Eats are advising customers to manually request the contact-free option in delivery instructions.

