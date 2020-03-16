HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
How Canberra Spent $490bn On Contracts In 10 Years: New Report

By | 16 Mar 2020
CANBERRA: Australian Government entities were awarded A$490.8 billion in procurement contracts between 2009 and 2019, according to a new report by the Australian National Audit Office (ANA).
with around $7.3 billion spent across both.
Average contract values year-by-year have ranged from $469,000 in 2009-10 to $825 million in 2018-19.

Total value of contracts over the 10 years was $490.8 billion, comprising $378.4 billion worth of parent contracts and $112.4 billion in amendments, ANA says.

Total contract value over the five years up to and including 2018-19 was $305.3 billion, an average of $61.1 billion a year and ending in the latest year – 2018-19 – at $825 million.
Two of the top five procurement categories were technology-related,

The report also notes that no fewer than 6847 contracts were amended with a more-than-200 percent increase in value. These included 300 IT, broadcasting and telecoms contracts.

