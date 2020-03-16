HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Optus Mobile Customers To Receive Extra Data For Coronavirus Outbreak

Optus Mobile Customers To Receive Extra Data For Coronavirus Outbreak

By | 16 Mar 2020
, , ,

Optus will give its mobile phone customers additional data to facilitate remote work and self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible postpaid mobile customers will receive a one-off extra 20GB data allowance during April, while eligible prepaid mobile customers who recharge with $40 or more during April will receive an extra 10GB, according to Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, CEO designate at Optus.

“These are unprecedented times, and we want to help Australians who find themselves having to self-isolate or work from home to stay connected.

“We understand how much it means to customers to stay connected with their colleagues, classmates, family and friends. Access to data is critical, so we are playing our part in helping the community with our additional data offer,” she said.

The offer can be activated through the My Optus app, and more information will be available through the app from Friday 20 March.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
The Reject Shop
Reject Shop Sales Skyrocket As Consumers Panic Buy
NBN Co logo
NBN Braces For Surging Demand In The Face Of COVID-19
woolworths
Coles And Woolworths Flooded With Online Orders As Aussies Self-Isolate
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATE: Harvey Norman Move To Close Stores
Hibernation Economy Helping CE & Appliance Retailers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung is releasing a range of phone cases made from recycled plastic bottles, in partnership with Kvadrat.
Samsung Launches Recycled Phone Cases
Latest News Phones Samsung
/
March 16, 2020
/
The Reject Shop
Reject Shop Sales Skyrocket As Consumers Panic Buy
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 16, 2020
/
How Canberra Spent $490bn On Contracts In 10 Years: New Report
Communication Content Industry
/
March 16, 2020
/
Deliveroo has introduced contact-free delivery to combat the coronavirus.
Food Delivery Companies Launch Contact-Free Service
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 16, 2020
/
ACCC To Watch Petrol Prices As Oil Plummets
Latest News Logistics
/
March 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung is releasing a range of phone cases made from recycled plastic bottles, in partnership with Kvadrat.
Samsung Launches Recycled Phone Cases
Latest News Phones Samsung
/
March 16, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Plastic bottles will become high-end Samsung phone cases under a new partnership between the manufacturer and premium Danish textile brand...
Read More