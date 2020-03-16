Optus Mobile Customers To Receive Extra Data For Coronavirus Outbreak

Optus will give its mobile phone customers additional data to facilitate remote work and self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible postpaid mobile customers will receive a one-off extra 20GB data allowance during April, while eligible prepaid mobile customers who recharge with $40 or more during April will receive an extra 10GB, according to Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, CEO designate at Optus.

“These are unprecedented times, and we want to help Australians who find themselves having to self-isolate or work from home to stay connected.

“We understand how much it means to customers to stay connected with their colleagues, classmates, family and friends. Access to data is critical, so we are playing our part in helping the community with our additional data offer,” she said.

The offer can be activated through the My Optus app, and more information will be available through the app from Friday 20 March.