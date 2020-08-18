HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Yamaha Launches First Compact Sound Bar

Yamaha Launches First Compact Sound Bar

By | 18 Aug 2020
, ,

Yamaha has entered the compact sound bar market with a new 60cm model, which it says will fit any space without compromising on sound or specifications.

The Yamaha SR-C20A (C20A) sound bar, measuring 60cm long and 6.4cm high, is designed to fit areas with limited space, the company says, including dorms, gamer stations, offices, bedrooms, and playrooms. It includes a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators; four customisable sound modes (stereo, movie, game, and standard), plus a virtual surround mode; and connectivity options including HDMI ARC, optical and aux, which Yamaha says will enable users to control the sound bar using their own TV remotes.

Alongside the C20A, Yamaha is releasing a 91cm model, the B20A, which it says builds on the success of the popular YAS-108. The B20A features the same four sound modes as its smaller counterpart, and includes two tweeters, two subwoofers and two full-range drivers, as well as Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, and DTS Virtual:X.

Both new bars are tabletop or wall-mountable with built-in keyholes, and represent an affordable way to achieve superior sound quality, said Yoshi Tsugawa, Senior General Manager – Home Audio Division, Yamaha Corporation Japan.

“You no longer need to break the bank or sacrifice space when you’re ready to complement your 4K display with stunning sound.

“Whether it’s the C20A or the B20A, these new sound bars are more than just a first step to take you beyond your built-in TV speakers. They put you directly on the path to more immersive entertainment to feel True Sound in any room,” he said.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
LG TVs, Speakers Pick Up Four EISA 2020 Awards
Top-End LG GX Soundbar Looking For Retailers
Yamaha’s New CLP-700 Series Clavinova Digital Pianos In Oz
REVIEW: Polaroid’s $119 Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker
LG Unveils Premium 2020 Soundbar Range
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Northern Victoria To Host 15 New EV Charging Stations
Electric Vehicles Latest News
/
August 18, 2020
/
Fitbit Premium Hits 500K Paid Subscribers In Less Than A Year
FitBit Latest News Wearables
/
August 18, 2020
/
Samsung To Support Three Android Generations On Galaxy
Android Foldable Smartphone Latest News
/
August 18, 2020
/
Microsoft To Kill Internet Explorer Support Next Year
Latest News Microsoft
/
August 18, 2020
/
DJI Slash Global Jobs Amid China Trade Tensions
Drones Industry Latest News
/
August 18, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Northern Victoria To Host 15 New EV Charging Stations
Electric Vehicles Latest News
/
August 18, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Regional Victoria is set to gain more than 15 new electric vehicle charging stations, to be built across the northwest...
Read More