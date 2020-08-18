Yamaha has entered the compact sound bar market with a new 60cm model, which it says will fit any space without compromising on sound or specifications.

The Yamaha SR-C20A (C20A) sound bar, measuring 60cm long and 6.4cm high, is designed to fit areas with limited space, the company says, including dorms, gamer stations, offices, bedrooms, and playrooms. It includes a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators; four customisable sound modes (stereo, movie, game, and standard), plus a virtual surround mode; and connectivity options including HDMI ARC, optical and aux, which Yamaha says will enable users to control the sound bar using their own TV remotes.

Alongside the C20A, Yamaha is releasing a 91cm model, the B20A, which it says builds on the success of the popular YAS-108. The B20A features the same four sound modes as its smaller counterpart, and includes two tweeters, two subwoofers and two full-range drivers, as well as Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, and DTS Virtual:X.

Both new bars are tabletop or wall-mountable with built-in keyholes, and represent an affordable way to achieve superior sound quality, said Yoshi Tsugawa, Senior General Manager – Home Audio Division, Yamaha Corporation Japan.

“You no longer need to break the bank or sacrifice space when you’re ready to complement your 4K display with stunning sound.

“Whether it’s the C20A or the B20A, these new sound bars are more than just a first step to take you beyond your built-in TV speakers. They put you directly on the path to more immersive entertainment to feel True Sound in any room,” he said.