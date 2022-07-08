The world’s first Wi-Fi 7 router has hit the market, despite the technology not expected to be in common use until 2024 at the very earliest.

The H3C Magic BE18000 tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router is “aimed at providing whole home coverage and a high-quality network for users and groups”, according to Chinese company H3C.

The BE18000 adopts the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless protocol technology and Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 platform with quad-core 2.2GHz CPU, “improving the wireless speed and stability of the networks.”

This comes months after Qualcomm debuted the Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series at the Mobile World Congress in March.

This range features the FastConnect 7800, a 14nm chip that supports both Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Qualcomm called it “the world’s first Wi-Fi 7 product.”

No price is available for the BE18000.