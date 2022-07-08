HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Aussies Break Online Shopping Records, AusPost Report

By | 8 Jul 2022

Australia Post has revealed that online shopping is at an all time high in Australia, with 9.3 million households making purchases online in the 12 months ending in March this year.

According to the report, an average of 5.6 million households purchased goods online from July to December last year, whilst online spending has increased by 12 percent year-on-year.

“We’ve seen more than 900 million parcels delivered in the past three years alone, which says so much about how quickly e-commerce has grown in a short amount of time,” says head of e-commerce analytics at Australia Post, Rose Yip.

NSW residents were the biggest spenders, with one-in-three purchases directed there, and the state seeing a 27 percent year-on-year growth.

The biggest category of online spending was pet food at 38 percent, followed by discount items at 32 percent, tools and garden supplies at 29 percent, baby products at 18 percent and athleisure at 17 percent.

Australia post, in response to the rapid growth, has said that it is investing in new infrastructure to accommodate the change in how people shop.

“It’s now the norm for so many Australians, with more than 5 million households regularly shopping online every month, which is why we’ve not only increased our network capacity but we’re investing in more new facilities, technology and our fleet to set up a strong and sustainable network for the future,” said Yip.



