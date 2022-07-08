Apple has introduced Lockdown Mode, designed to protect iPhone users from highly targeted cyberattacks from private companies developing state-sponsored mercenary spyware.

Apple describes Lockdown Mode as “an extreme, optional protection for the very small number of users who face grave, targeted threats to their digital security.”

When a phone is put in this mode, most message attachment types are blocked; link previews are disabled; Javascript and other web technologies are disabled; Apple services such as “incoming invitations and service requests”, including FaceTime calls are disabled; configuration profiles cannot be installed; mobile device management cannot be enrolled into; and wired connections with a computer or accessory are blocked when iPhone is locked.

It seems like a less-restrictive Flight Mode, to be honest.

This feature will debut with iOS 16, but Apple stresses this won’t be a necessary concern for most.

“Apple makes the most secure mobile devices on the market,” explains said Ivan Krstić, Apple’s head of Security Engineering and Architecture.

“Lockdown Mode is a groundbreaking capability that reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting users from even the rarest, most sophisticated attacks.

“While the vast majority of users will never be the victims of highly targeted cyberattacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are.

“That includes continuing to design defenses specifically for these users, as well as supporting researchers and organisations around the world doing critically important work in exposing mercenary companies that create these digital attacks.”