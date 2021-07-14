HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Fire-Damaged Chip Factory Back To 100% From Next Week

Fire-Damaged Chip Factory Back To 100% From Next Week

By | 14 Jul 2021
,

Renesas Electronics, one of the world’s top supplying of semiconductors, has announced it will be back to full product shipment levels from next week, after a fire ravaged the N3 Building of Naka Factory in Japan on March 19.

Manufacturing began on April 17, with production levels reaching 100 per cent of the pre-fire level “as of the evening of June 24.”

The shipment level of the products manufactured in the N3 Building is expected to return to pre-fire level next week, although the company warns that the “recovery timing of the shipment level may vary from product to product.”

Needless to say, after years of semiconductor shortages, this fire was a very unwelcome disaster. Seeing the company back to full operations will be a relief for the many industries that rely on its output.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Worldwide PC Shipments Slow In Second Quarter
Chip Shortage Hampers Aust Navy Helicopters
NBN Co Pushes Back Hybrid Fibre-Coaxial Start Date, Again
US Chipmakers Offered 25% Investment Tax Credit
Samsung Releases Multi-Chip Package For 5G Smartphones
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Industry Executive Labelled “A Rich Tosser” After $4,000 COVID Breach Fine
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
Uniden’s 5MP Indoor Pan And Tilt Smart Camera Will Keep Guard
Industry Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
Audit Finds Oz Telcos Ill-Equipped To Deal With Vulnerable
Industry Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
JBL Caught Up In Headphone Fight
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
ASIC Warns About Taking Advice From Finfluencers
Finance
/
July 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Industry Executive Labelled “A Rich Tosser” After $4,000 COVID Breach Fine
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
He’s rich and he thought he could flaunt into Queensland by lying to officials, in an effort to avoid having...
Read More