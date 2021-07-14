HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Audit Finds Oz Telcos Ill-Equipped To Deal With Vulnerable

Audit Finds Oz Telcos Ill-Equipped To Deal With Vulnerable

By | 14 Jul 2021
,

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has today released a proposed Statement of Expectations for Australian telcos, after an audit found the sector is ill-equipped to support consumers in vulnerable circumstances.

“Anyone can experience vulnerable circumstances at some stage of their life, as we saw at the start of last year during the bushfires and more recently during COVID lockdowns,” ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin said.

“It’s important telcos take extra care when dealing with these customers.”

The AMCA’s audit found that “some telcos were not training staff at appropriate intervals (within 12 months) to recognise or deal appropriately with vulnerable consumers,” which casts “serious doubts about whether sales representatives and other staff can be regarded as appropriately trained.”

The full audit can be read here.

 

About Post Author
You may also like
Boost Founder Wades Into TPG-ACCC Bunfight
Optus Posts A $208 Million Net Loss Over 12 Months
NBN Price Hike ‘Inevitable’, Says Telcos
Optus Showcases 5G FDD, TDD Carrier Aggregation
Small-Big Operators Increasingly Complaining About Online Services
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Industry Executive Labelled “A Rich Tosser” After $4,000 COVID Breach Fine
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
Uniden’s 5MP Indoor Pan And Tilt Smart Camera Will Keep Guard
Industry Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
Fire-Damaged Chip Factory Back To 100% From Next Week
Industry Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
JBL Caught Up In Headphone Fight
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
ASIC Warns About Taking Advice From Finfluencers
Finance
/
July 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Industry Executive Labelled “A Rich Tosser” After $4,000 COVID Breach Fine
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
He’s rich and he thought he could flaunt into Queensland by lying to officials, in an effort to avoid having...
Read More