The new Yale Assure Lock 2 range has been expanded to include the Assure Lock 2 Plus, and Assure Lock 2 Touch, both equipped with new premium features including Apple Home Key support and fingerprint scanners.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus provides support for Apple Home keys, allowing users to now unlock their front door by simply tapping the iOS device on the lock.

The base version supports Bluetooth and HomeKit, with Wi-Fi support available for an extra charge.

The Assure Lock 2 Touch adds a fingerprint scanner, the first time this sort of feature will be available on a Yale smart lock, allowing up to 20 fingerprints to be registered.

The Assure Lock 2 Touch supports Bluetooth and HomeKit, and Wi-Fi support can be added for an additional cost.

Both also keep all the same features from the original Assure Lock, including a streamlined design, access to the Yale smartphone app, and the ability to set up temporary profiles for visitors.

Australian pricing and availability is still to be unveiled.