HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Fingerprint Scanners Come To New Yale Assure Lock 2 Models

Fingerprint Scanners Come To New Yale Assure Lock 2 Models

By | 29 Sep 2023

The new Yale Assure Lock 2 range has been expanded to include the Assure Lock 2 Plus, and Assure Lock 2 Touch, both equipped with new premium features including Apple Home Key support and fingerprint scanners.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus provides support for Apple Home keys, allowing users to now unlock their front door by simply tapping the iOS device on the lock.

The base version supports Bluetooth and HomeKit, with Wi-Fi support available for an extra charge.

The Assure Lock 2 Touch adds a fingerprint scanner, the first time this sort of feature will be available on a Yale smart lock, allowing up to 20 fingerprints to be registered.

 

The Assure Lock 2 Touch supports Bluetooth and HomeKit, and Wi-Fi support can be added for an additional cost.

Both also keep all the same features from the original Assure Lock, including a streamlined design, access to the Yale smartphone app, and the ability to set up temporary profiles for visitors.

Australian pricing and availability is still to be unveiled.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Yale Launches Two New Smart Safes
Apple To Bring Back Fingerprint Scanner
Add A Fingerprint Sensor To Any USB Port
Security Issues Across Samsung, Google and Apple
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

iPhone 15 Case Market Scrambling After Action Button Release
Latest News
/
September 29, 2023
/
Amazon Wins 1st Round In War With EU
Latest News
/
September 29, 2023
/
OpenAI In Talks To Create An AI iPhone
Latest News
/
September 29, 2023
/
Sony PlayStation CEO Retires
Latest News
/
September 29, 2023
/
Bowers & Wilkins Updates Flagship Wireless Headphones
Latest News
/
September 29, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

iPhone 15 Case Market Scrambling After Action Button Release
Latest News
/
September 29, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Third-party iPhone case makers should have had a market edge with the widely criticised FineWoven cases, but with the introduction...
Read More