The new Fitbit Charge 6 has been released, now including a physical button which solves a major problem from the previous model. Native music controls have also returned, but are only compatible with YouTube Music, not Spotify or other streaming services.

It also includes upgraded features including Google Wallet, and improved heart rate tracking. It’s currently available for preorder for $229.95 AUD.

The design is almost identical to the Fitbit Charge 5, including most of the same hardware, with a couple of updates fixing some fitness tracker issues from the last model.

The last year has seemed to focus on physical buttons throughout the tech world, including the new Action button on the iPhone 15 lineup. Now, the Fitbit Charge has joined in and added a physical button to the case’s side.

The lack of physical buttons was one of the problems consumers found with the 5 model. In order to wake the screen, the user had to raise their wrist, or tap the screen. The physical button eliminates the risk of clicking past the information wanted, and means there’s a physical way of interacting with the device.

The other big complaint was that the 5 model ditched the Spotify app from the 4 model. There was still a way to control Spotify through the phone though.

Native controls are back with the Charge 6, however they can only be used to play, pause, or skip tracks from YouTube Music. There’s still no Spotify support, or support for other streaming services.

Additionally, Fitbit Pay has been replaced with Google Wallet, Google Maps has been added, and the heart rate tracking has been upgraded. Fitbit claims the heart rate tracking is up to 60% more accurate.

Retailing for $229.95 AUD and available for preorder now, the Fitbit Charge 6 is available in three colour options: Obsidian/Black, Porcelain/Silver, and Coral/Champagne Gold. There is also a wide range of optional bands available, including sports bands, woven bands, leather bands, and vegan leather bands.