Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has updated its top wireless headphones from last year, the Px8 wireless noise cancelling headphones. The company are providing software enhancements to further “optimise tuning” as well as introducing a new colourway.

B&W’s new Royal Burgundy Nappa leather model has arrived, costing $1,149 AUD, previously available in black or tan Nappa leather finishes, which are still available. For those who already own a version of the Px8 can just install the latest firmware update through the B&W app, released last month.

All three models feature a single-cast aluminium arm structure, and a diamond-cut bright edge on each elliptical logo plate. The earcups, memory foam cushions, and headband are all trimmed in soft Nappa leather for ultimate comfort.

Delivering sound through ultra-high performance 40mm Carbon Cone drive units, based on technology from the company’s reference quality loudspeakers. Combined with B&W developed DSP (Digital Signal Processing), it delivers 24bit hi-res sound quality.

B&W are claiming the revised acoustic tuning ensures more detail, providing an unparalleled combination of ultra-fast response and exceptionally low distortion, surpassing the high bar set by the previous Px7 S2 and Px7 S2e models.

The new B&W Px8 in Royal Burgundy is available now, retailing for $1,149 AUD at bowerswilkins.com, Amazon.com, Headphones.com and other select retailers.