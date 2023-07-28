With over 1.5 million tickets sold and viewership peaking at 2.28 million spectators, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 have been an absolute success, with FIFA capitalising on the success by announcing an expansion of new TV apps inclusive of Samsung TV, LG, VIDAA, Amazon Fire, and Android TV.

Additionally, the FIFA+ channel is on five “FAST” (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) platforms, including Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, VIDAA Channels, The Roku Channel, and Rakuten TV.

Now FIFA enthusiasts can watch hand-picked interviews, highlights, live matches, and match replays with games streaming live in 50 countries including Brazil, Japan and The Netherlands via the FIFA+ app.

Since launching on Hisense’s Vidaa platform and Android TV, Google TV last year, the FIFA+ app is now on three additional major Smart TV platforms, but viewers are still waiting for the app to be made available on Apple TV.

With FIFA generating over $20 billion in sales over the past 20 years, the organisation has proven itself a major player in the telecommunications market with more potential success to come from events like not only the 2023 Women’s World Cup but potentially the 2029 Club World Cup which Australia and New Zealand are considering hosting jointly.

“Our goal is to connect fans from every corner of the world and provide them with unrivaled access to the sport they love. This expansion is a significant step towards achieving that vision and bringing the beautiful game to everyone. Every innovation we make is rooted in growing the game, and we want to thank all the CTV and FAST platforms for their support in making this happen,” said Charlotte Burr, FIFA’s Director of Strategy, Digital, and FIFA+.