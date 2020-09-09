HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Federal Government Warns About Doing Business With Chinese Companies, As Consumers Dump Buying Chinese Branded Products

Federal Government Warns About Doing Business With Chinese Companies, As Consumers Dump Buying Chinese Branded Products

By | 9 Sep 2020
, , ,

Huawei smartphones sales are down over 75% in Australia as consumers turn off buying high risk Chinese products such as Oppo, Realme, Vivo and Xiaomi smartphones or Hisense, ASKO or Haier, Midea or Fisher & Paykel appliances, now the Australian Government has issued a warning about doing business with Chinese Companies.

Online where a lot of Chinese brands are now trying to sell their products after several retailers cut back on ranging Chinese products brands like Realme have witnessed a 42% fall in monthly traffic while Hisense has seen a 21% fall in traffic to their web site during the past month as the Chinese Communist Government moves to detain Australian journalists while also banning Australian products.

Recently the Australian Trade and Investment Commission warned Australian business looking to partner or trade with Chinese Companies carries certain risks that Australian companies might not be aware of. These include:

Commercial fraud
Breaches of contract
Intellectual property infringement and theft
Bullying, intimidation, and threats to physical safety
Restrictions on movement
Criminal charges for engaging in activities that may not constitute crimes under Australian law.

The Federal Government Department has also warned Australian companies should spend time should conduct due diligence before establishing a business relationship with a Chinese Company.

Globally brands such as Hisense who own both ASKO and Toshiba brands names and Haier who own the former New Zealand Company Fisher and Paykel are buying up these Companies to make their Chinese heritage.

According to analysts’ consumers are turning to brands whose products are manufactured in Countries other than China.

According to the director of one Company who sources millions of dollars’ worth of products from China for Australia retailers there is real consumer now that Australian journalists have been kicked out of China of manufacturing in China.
The executive who has just relocated from Hong Kong back to Australia said “How do we get our staff and clients into China, are they safe, it’s becoming a real issue as we are already having problems with containers and shipments”, he said.

Observers claim that market volatility caused by COVID-19, alongside sweeping regulatory changes in China, has driven companies across various industries to urgently re-evaluate their complex global supply chains which in the past have been centred on production in China.

They claim that supply chain diversity is essential for successful business operations who want to minimise the risk of doing business with Chinese Companies.

They claim it’s critical that companies evaluate and understand the risk associated with current and potential suppliers especially as Australians are now being threatened and intimidated when doing business in China.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Beats Nokia To $US6.6bn Contract
2020 Smartphone Slump Less Than Feared
Huawei Slash New Phone Orders By 30%
Huawei Files Eight New Mate Trademarks
Huawei Pulls Out Of Raiders Sponsorship As Consumers & Governments Snub Chinese Brand
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Bose Take On AirPods Pro With New Noise-Cancelling Buds
Headphones Latest News Sound
/
September 9, 2020
/
Vodafone Bundles Moto G8 With Smart Clock
Communication Connected Home Latest News
/
September 9, 2020
/
LG Release New ‘Kompressor’ Smart Stick Vac Range
Cleaning Latest News LG
/
September 9, 2020
/
Apple Tease Sept 15 Launch Event: iPhones Absent?
Apple Latest News Smart Phones
/
September 9, 2020
/
Apple Counterpunches In Epic Lawsuit
Apple Gaming iPhone
/
September 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Bose Take On AirPods Pro With New Noise-Cancelling Buds
Headphones Latest News Sound
/
September 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Bose has sought to take on Apple’s AirPods Pro, following a leaked video revealing its new noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds –...
Read More