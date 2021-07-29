HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Facebook Warns Investors Of ‘Headwinds’ From Apple’s Data Clamp

Facebook Warns Investors Of ‘Headwinds’ From Apple’s Data Clamp

By | 29 Jul 2021
,

Facebook, like Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft, reported a hefty profit climb during the June quarter, but warned that Apple’s new data collection rules will impact future earnings.

Facebook warned investors of “ad targeting headwinds in 2021 from regulatory and platform changes”, which saw shares plummet by 5.2 per cent.

For now, things look rosy.

Sales in the June quarter climbed 56 per cent, to $29.1 billion, rocketing past the Wall Street estimate of $27.9 billion. Facebook, the product (as oppose to Facebook, the company) 1.91 billion daily active users to its social media platform, relatively unchanged from the prior quarter.

Facebook Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner explained that advertising revenue was the great unknown in the coming quarters.

“In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, we expect year-over-year total revenue growth rates to decelerate significantly on a sequential basis as we lap periods of increasingly strong growth,” Wehner said.

This comes as Google’s parent company Alphabet crowed of a 69 per cent in digital ad sales during the June quarter, buoyed by the accelerated move to online shopping.

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Increases Chip Order To Ward Off iPhone Delays
Retail Ad Spend Bolsters Google Earnings As Anti-trust Suits Loom
Chronic Chip Shortages Set To Get Worse
Apple Posts Record Results But Warns The Party May Be Over
EXCLUSIVE: Apple Set to Launch New iPhone 17th Of September, Mini Retained
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Investors Concerned Over China Tech Crackdown
Finance
/
July 29, 2021
/
Openpay Is Planning US Launch
Finance
/
July 29, 2021
/
PayPal Shares Slump As Earnings Miss Estimations
Industry Latest News
/
July 29, 2021
/
NBN Co Still Undecided On Retail IP Relief
Latest News NBN NBN Co
/
July 29, 2021
/
Data Breach Costs Up 10pc, Lagging Pandemic Changes
Cybersecurity
/
July 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Investors Concerned Over China Tech Crackdown
Finance
/
July 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
China’s move to crackdown on tech stock IPOs is fuelling growing doubt among international investors according to analysts. Chinese tech...
Read More