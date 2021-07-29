HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Uniden Launches Two AI-Powered Dashcams

By | 29 Jul 2021
Uniden is bringing a pair of new dashcams to Australia, which feature 2K resolution and AI sign recognition.

The Uniden iGO Cam 75 and 75R have a 135-degree ultra-wide viewing angle and 1440p resolution, built-in wi-fi that can quickly transfer footage to a smartphone, a GPS antenna in the mount, and a magnetic slide bracket for easy movement between vehicles.

The cameras also feature AI-powered sign recognition technology, which Uniden says can detect the current speed limit from road signs and alert the driver to ensure they remain at a safe speed.

“In addition to a large speedometer display to minimise driver distraction, speed and red-light camera warnings help to keep users alert on the road.

“Drivers are also assisted with inbuilt sensors to detect low external lighting conditions, prompting them to turn headlights on,” the manufacturer said.

The Uniden iGO Cam 75 and 75R – the latter of which adds a full HD ultra-wide 150-degree rear dual-camera – retail for $249.95 and $299.95 respectively. Uniden has also announced its Ultra 4K iGO Cam 90 and 90R Smart Dash Cams, to release in September.

